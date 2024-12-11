Angels May Already Have Their Anthony Rendon Replacement in the Organization
It has been largely speculated that the Los Angeles Angels will have a new third baseman by the start of the 2025 season. Although there have been several reports regarding an external option to find a replacement for Anthony Rendon, there is a player already in the Halos organization that could emerge as the Angels' starting third baseman.
Christian Moore was the team's first-round pick this summer. Moore has spent some time at third and second throughout instructional league this fall. He will also be invited to the Angels' big league camp in the spring, according to general manager Perry Minasian.
There's certainly a ton of pressure on Rendon to prove his worth entering 2025. Even though he has two years remaining on his contract, Minasian has publicly said Rendon will have to show the team he can be effective at third base.
"He's gonna have to come in and show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day,” Minasian said on Foul Territory in November.
"Anthony knows what type of player he is when healthy so we need him healthy," Minasian added. "We need him on the field, he knows that. He knows the expectations coming in to camp. Our we a better team with Anthony Rendon on the field? Absolutely. Do we need a healthy Anthony Rendon that is that dynamic hitter in the box and has one of the highest aptitudes as far as feel for the game playing today? Yes, we need it. He's well aware of that. He's going to do everything he can this offseason to come in ready to go and we'll see where he's at."
Rendon has dealt with injuries throughout his five years in Anaheim. And when he is healthy, Rendon has struggled to perform at a high level.
Moore could serve as a more cost-effective option to replace Rendon, rather than trading for a third baseman. However, several trade candidates have emerged for the potential blockbuster deal.
Minasian said there would be more to come as the offseason unfolds, so there is definitely a chance the Angels get a third baseman on the market. Either way, the Angels have both external and internal options to replace Rendon.
