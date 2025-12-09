The Los Angeles Angels made their second trade of the offseason on Tuesday, acquiring infielder Vaughn Grissom from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Isaiah Jackson, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The Red Sox are trading Vaughn Grissom to the Angels for OF Isaiah Jackson, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 9, 2025

This story will be updated...

