Angels' Mike Trout Among Top Star MLB Players Want to Team Up With
The Los Angeles Angels have been extremely lucky to witness the baseball prowess of outfielder Mike Trout since 2011.
Not much has changed since the 19-year-old debuted in Anaheim all those years ago, and although he will be sliding over to play right field this season, it should be no surprise that Trout is still the top star that anonymous MLB players labeled a 'dream teammate.'
The three players tied for first place all play in the Greater Los Angeles Area, in MLB insider Theo DeRosa's piece, but the two that got the honor with Trout both play about an hour down the I-5 freeway for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Outfielder-turned-shortstop Mookie Betts and reigning National League MVP plus former Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani are also at the top of this list.
As for Trout, he received some high praise from an anonymous National League first baseman.
“I've heard nothing but good things about him, and he's obviously a generational talent"
The baseball world may never see someone like Trout for a long time, but off the field, people never have negative things to say about him. His character and humanity only add to his baseball dominance.
An unfortunate truth of Trout's career is his injury history, like a National League outfielder noted.
“See him healthy every day?” they said. “That’d be sick.”
Hopefully, fans are able to see more of the three-time MVP, as he hasn't played more than 82 games in a season since 2022. The move to right field is hoping to guarantee more time for the 33-year-old.
As the Angels prepare to get back into the contending conversation once again, fans can expect another huge year from the 11-time All-Star. He finds himself only 22 home runs away from 400 on his career.
Only 58 MLB players have ever hit this mark.
Whether the New Jersey native hits this incredible feat or not, his health is paramount to the desires of fans as Halos faithful will hope to see as much of the future Hall of Famer outfielder as they can in 2025.
