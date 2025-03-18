Angels Option Potential 5th Starter, Competition Now Down to 2 Players
After allowing 15 earned runs in 13 innings this spring, the Los Angeles Angels optioned right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth to Triple-A Salt Lake City, the club announced Tuesday.
Eliminating Silseth leaves the Angels with two options for the fifth-starter job.
Right-hander Jack Kochanowicz and left-hander Reid Detmers are the final two candidates, but manager Ron Washington hasn't made an official decision.
“Until we make that decision, that’s on the table,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “It’s always on the table, but we gotta make that decision before we say something like that. Right now we haven’t decided who’s got the fifth spot, so there’s still competition going on.”
Most of Silseth's issues were mental, according to Washington.
“When you’re having problems trying to control your emotions, that ain’t got (expletive) to do with physicality,” Washington smirked.
Mental skills were already a problem area for Silseth and he reportedly worked with a mental skills coach over the offseason. It just hasn't improved enough.
“It’s not an overnight thing,” Washington said. “We can see progress, but he’s going to have to compete to where he can really control that. Trying to get him to be something he hasn’t been is really hard, because that’s what keeps showing up.”
Silseth also just needs to throw more innings after his 2024 ended early because of elbow surgery. He only made two appearances all season.
“He needs to pitch,” Washington said. “We certainly don't want to put him in a position where he may not have a chance to succeed. When he's on the mound, you can see the competitive juices flowing, but he needs to pitch so he can get that awareness and he can get that presence.”
As for the race between Detmers and Kochanowicz, they are tied coming down the backstretch. Detmers has a 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings and Kochanowicz has a 2.92 ERA in 12.1 innings.
The main difference between the two is Kochanowicz has made one fewer start because of an illness at the start of spring.
This type of competition for a rotation spot is a true reflection on the depth the Angels have this season. While it makes decisions difficult for Washington, he doesn't mind it all.
“It’s something we haven't had in the two years I've been here,” Washington said. “So it's certainly something that you enjoy being a part of, knowing that whatever decisions you make, you're gonna get out of here with the best you have.”
