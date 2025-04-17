Halos Today

Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Whether or Not He'll Participate in 2026 World Baseball Classic

Gabe Smallson

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; USA center fielder Mike Trout (27) carries the American flag as he enters the ballpark for team introductions against Japan at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels are lucky to have had the powers of Mike Trout on their team since 2011.

During the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the rest of the globe got to enjoy the play of the talented center fielder — and he has recently revealed if he will rejoin the team in 2026.

“I want to, for sure,” Trout said. “I expect to, for sure. A lot of unfinished business. No doubt.”

The unfinished business has to do with a former teammate on the opposing — and eventual tournament-winning — Team Japan.

The dream scenario of Trout at the plate in the ninth inning with two outs had finally come to be. The only problem was that the man on the mound was then-Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani struck out Trout and won the tournament for Team Japan, but it has since left a sour taste in the mouth of the 11-time All-Star. Despite the unwanted ending, Trout touched on what the tournament meant overall and its impact on the sport.

“I think the overall hype it brought to baseball and to guys across the league, guys reaching out to me and to other guys that are on the team, the experience was unbelievable,” Trout said. “The atmosphere of the fans, the overall experience for baseball, was intriguing for a lot of people. I think a lot of people will want to do it this year.”

Some of baseball's brightest stars got to represent their country with the world watching. Especially after being so close to Gold in '23, the next installation of the tournament will have an additional layer of meaning for the Stars and Stripes.

So far in 2025, Trout has six home runs, 12 hits, 14 RBIs, and an OPS of .785 in 17 games.

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

