Angels' Mike Trout Surprisingly Named Best MLB Player by Famous Rival
For the first time in his career, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is not an All-Star and will not have the opportunity to compete in the MLB All-Star Game. Trout had been named an All-Star in all of his 12 full seasons — other than the pandemic-shortened 2020 year, when the All-Star Game was cancelled — until this year.
Trout, of course, missed out on making the All-Star team after tearing his meniscus in April. He had missed parts of the last three seasons due to injuries as well. The timing of this year's injury kept him off the field long enough to prevent him from collecting enough All-Star votes in fan balloting.
Despite his absence from the game, Trout is considered among the best in the league — at least according to Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper.
“I would still say Mike Trout,” Harper said when asked who the best player in MLB is, via Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci. “I still think when he's healthy, it’s so special to watch.”
Aside from Trout, Harper considers New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani among the best in the game.
“Obviously Aaron Judge. What he's doing this year is incredible," Harper said. "Shohei. I mean, the game is in such good hands. Older and younger as well. Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt … I mean the game is in such a remarkable place right now.”
While Trout has been out for most of the 2024 season, he was on pace for a stellar year during his first month. Trout was slashing .220/.325/.541 and leading MLB in home runs before going down with his injury. He hopes to return by the end of July.
The praise for Trout from Harper is especially notable as the two players have long been compared throughout their careers. Both players were named Rookie of the Year in 2012, and quickly became faces of MLB. The two have combined for 19 All-Star appearances, five MVP awards, and four Hank Aaron Awards.