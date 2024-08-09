Angels' Minor Leaguer Rewarded For Breakout Month
Among fans, most of the attention on the Angels' farm system is focused on Christian Moore, this year's first-round draft pick currently at Double-A Rocket City.
However, Gustavo Campero has something to say about that.
Campero was recently named the Southern League Player of the Month for July. He crushed four home runs, drove in 13 runs, and hit eight doubles and two triples. For the month, he was a .333 hitter (26-for-78) with 11 walks.
The 26-year-old catcher has primarily been with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas this season and is hitting .282 in 88 contests with the Trash Pandas alongside 13 homers, 43 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.
Campero was promoted to Rocket City last season, playing in eight games. A catcher by trade, he has blossomed into an everyday player for the Trash Pandas and is learning to play the outfield.
“I’m an athlete, I can run and jump, but catcher is only one position,” Campero said. “I talked with the organization about giving me the opportunity to play another position and they asked what I can do, I said I can catch a fly ball and run the outfield.”
Campero has been starting consistently in the outfield this season playing both left and right field. He came up through the lower levels as a catcher.
The versatile player is also known for his foot speed on the bases. He has 29 stolen bases this season and has been caught only seven times.
It was the team's goal at the start of the season to take advantage of their speed.
“We set out a standard as a team,” Campero said. “We’ve got a speedy team and that’s made it more difficult for the pitcher and catcher to call the game.”
Campero fought his way to Rocket City with a successful campaign with High-A Tri-City, hitting .337 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs to go along with 20 stolen bases.
The catcher-turned-outfielder credits his preparation for his success.
“Preparation is the main thing for me,” Campero said. “Every day, every season I’m just trying to be ready, turn a fresh page, and be ready to go.”