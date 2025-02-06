Angels Miss Out on Pete Alonso Who Signs Team-Friendly Contract With Mets
The Los Angeles Angels have lost out on free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, who signed a team-friendly deal with the New York Mets, per MLB insider Jon Heyman. Alonso will return to Queens on a two-year, $53 million deal.
The Halos did have a meeting with Alonso, but evidently didn't get any traction with him.
The Mets were always the favorites to land Alonso, but his free agency process took a turn when owner Steve Cohen said he was "exhausted" with the contract negotiations.
“This has been an exhausting conversation in negotiations,” Cohen said via MLB.com. “Soto was tough. This is worse. A lot of it is, we’ve made a significant offer. I don’t like the structures that are presented back to us. I think it’s highly asymmetric against us, and I feel strongly about it.
“We’ve made a significant offer to Pete, and what David said is correct – he’s entitled to go out and explore his market. And that’s what he’s doing.”
However, Cohen never closed the door on a reunion with Alonso.
“I will never say no,” Cohen said. “There’s always the possibility. But the reality is we’re moving forward, and we continue to bring in players. As we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have. And that’s where we are.
With the stalled contract negotiations between Alonso and the Mets, there was an opportunity for another team to swoop in and get a deal done. However, it seems the Angels either didn't pursue him aggressively or the team couldn't make an acceptable offer for the slugger.
Though there was excitement with the Angels being linked to Alonso, there was still amibiguity surrounding what role he would play in Anaheim with Nolan Schanuel being the starting first baseman. Regardless, it would have been huge for the Halos to add Alonso given his power bat would accompany Jorge Soler and Mike Trout in the lineup.
The Angels have been linked to some popular free agents this winter, including Alonso, outfielder Anthony Santander, and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. As spring training quickly approaches, the organization is quite frankly running out of options to bolster the roster.
The Angels need to add a player that can change the franchise's fortunes, but is it possible a team that went 63-99 last season just isn't enticing enough for other big name free agents?