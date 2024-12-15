Angels Named 'Best Fit' for $74 Million All-Star Anthony Rendon Replacement
The Los Angeles Angels haven't been coy about Anthony Rendon's future with the team. Rendon can either earn his starting spot back, or he will be replaced.
It has been widely speculated that Rendon won't be the Angels starting third baseman next season and one trade candidate has emerged as the best replacement: Nolan Arenado.
The St. Louis Cardinals are shopping Arenado this winter and there's a chance he could land with the Angels. There are six teams that Arenado would be open to joining.
The three teams on his wish list are the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, and the Halos. General manager Perry Minasian said the organization wasn't a hard sell and it certainly falls in line with Arenado's preferred trade destinations.
“In general, I don’t think our place is a tough sell,” Minasian said, via Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “I say this all the time, and I don’t know if people believe it or not, you’d be surprised how many people want to play here. It’s a great place to play. It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to spend the season. It’s a great place for families. It’s a good ballpark. It’s a great fan base. It’s a great — not a good place to play — a great place to play. I’ve seen it this offseason in particular. There’s a lot of people that want to play here.”
Arenado is a player that embraces the west coast as he grew up in the Orange County area. The only complicated part of the trade is the remaining money on his contract. It's likely Arenado would approve a trade to the Angels so that wouldn't be an issue.
Although Arenado is 34-years-old, many of the Angels' recent acquisitions are also in their 30s such as Yusei Kikuchi, Jorge Soler, Kyle Hendricks, Travis d'Arnaud, and Kevin Newman. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine Arenado donning an Angels uniform next season.
Of the three teams on Arenado's wish list, the Angels have the biggest need for a third baseman. The Dodgers already have Max Muncy and the Padres have Manny Machado as their starting third baseman.
However, Arenado did say he'd be open to playing either corner next season. If the Padres part ways with Luis Arraez, Arenado could be a fit for San Diego. But it's unclear whether the Padres would be willing to spend so much on Arenado.