Angels Newest All-Star Reveals Why He Signed With Halos in Free Agency
When Travis d'Arnaud signed with the Los Angeles Angels, he knew exactly what he was doing even if that meant he wouldn't be catching the majority of games in 2025.
The former All-Star with the Atlanta Braves is on a mission to make Logan O'Hoppe the best backstop in Halos franchise history.
“I want him to be the greatest Angels catcher of all time,” d’Arnaud said on Wednesday. “I reached out to him moments before it was released to the press, because I want him to know that I’m here for him. I don’t want anything to get possibly stirred up from outside sources. I made sure I reached out to him to let him know I’m always here for him and anything he ever needs or wants.
“I’m always open ears. I’ll always tell him exactly what I think and not try to say the wrong thing to make him feel good. I want him to learn the right way and to grow and become a great player. I’m grateful and thankful that I get to work with such a stud.”
Another reason he was open to joining a rebuilding team is his local roots.
D’Arnaud attended Lakewood High and continues to live in Southern California with his wife and their three children, who range in age from six years to just two months. His family ties run deep in the area, with his parents, in-laws, and siblings also nearby.
“Family is the most important thing,” d’Arnaud said, adding that geography was a “huge” reason for signing with the Angels.
“I know how big of an impact the Angels have on the culture of baseball, especially in Orange County,” he said. “I know the fan base is good.”
The Southern California native already knows Angels manager Ron Washington, third base coach Eric Young Sr., and new assistant pitching coach Sal Fasano from their time together on the staff in Atlanta.
“I’m very excited to be here and to be surrounded by those people,” he said.
Despite the optimism, d’Arnaud is joining a team that endured a tough season, losing 99 games. In contrast, he spent five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, where he reached the playoffs every year and celebrated a World Series win in 2021.
Meanwhile, the Angels hold the longest active postseason drought, having last made the playoffs in 2014.