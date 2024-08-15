Angels Notes: Christian Moore's Rise, Salary Dump Debate, Mike Trout Memorabilia Dip
Tyler Anderson allowed seven runs Wednesday in the Angels' 9-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, who swept the three-game series in Anaheim.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
Angels Have Practical Reason to Promote Christian Moore Ahead of 2025 Season
Angels first-round draft pick Christian Moore, celebrated for his impeccable performance as a former University of Tennessee champion, made waves with an outstanding .481 batting average and 1.307 slugging percentage in his first seven minor league games. Beneath his statistical brilliance, the Angels have a practical reason to promote him to the majors before the 2025 season begins.
Will MLB Ban Teams From Copying Angels' Salary Dump?
Last season’s controversial roster moves by the Angels, in which nearly a quarter of their roster was placed on waivers to skirt the luxury tax, provoked league-wide discussions. As similar situations arise with other teams, the question looms: Will MLB implement rules to prevent such actions in the future?
How Has Mike Trout's Latest Injury Affected His Memorabilia Market?
Mike Trout’s consistent battle with injuries since 2021 has not only affected his playing time, but also the value of his memorabilia. With a stark decline in trading card sales after each injury, even the value of Trout's collectibles are taking a hit.
Angels Sign Former All-Star Closer to Minor League Contract
In a strategic acquisition, the Angels have signed veteran reliever Corey Knebel to a minor league contract. Assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, Knebel's experience as a former All-Star closer could prove to make the Angels' bullpen a better unit down the stretch.
Angels' Christian Moore is Surprised by His Dominance in Minor League Baseball
Despite his rapid ascent and significant achievements in professional baseball, Christian Moore remains "laser-focused" on his current play, with little concern about his potential major league debut. His humility and dedication shine through in his recent comments about his performance.