Angels' Christian Moore is Surprised That He's Dominating Minor League Baseball
When it comes to Christian Moore debuting for the Los Angeles Angels this season, Aug. 14 should be a date to circle on the calendar.
That day marks 44 days remaining in the regular season — which holds significance because the Angels wouldn't be risking his rookie status for the 2025 season if he plays in every game from that point on.
Calling up a first-round pick then would be similar to how the Angels treated Nolan Schanuel last season. The first baseman, the Angels' first-round pick in 2023, was called up with 22 games remaining last season and kept his rookie status intact for this year.
However, Moore isn't worried about when he gets the call. He is "laser-focused" on the present.
"Obviously the media says a lot of things, and people have a lot of speculation about things," Moore told The Athletic's Sam Blum in a phone interview. "I know there’s things I need to take care of each and every day. And if the Angels and whoever makes that decision decides to call me up, that’s great.
"But I’m not going to sit here every day and try to think about it. I’ve got to play ball at the end of the day, and that’s what I’ve got to focus on.
"Right now I’m a Trash Panda, and I’m worried about winning games for the Trash Pandas. If they want me to go up there and help them win games, obviously I’ll do it. But right now I’m worried about where my feet are."
Moore's transition from the collegiate game at the University of Tennessee to professional baseball has been nearly flawless. More importantly, he's having fun and soaking in every moment.
"It’s been pretty fun, honestly," Moore said. "Being with Inland Empire in Modesto and playing over there with those guys, and coming over here to Huntsville where the fan base is incredible, everybody’s pretty much into the game. It’s been pretty fun and pretty eye-opening for me."
While he might have had an eye-opening experience or two, he has still been dominant at the plate every game. In nine minor league games, he is 19-for-38 (.500) with six home runs, two doubles and seven strikeouts.
Despite his success, Moore is still humble and actually surprised by his early streak.
"I guess it’s a bit of a surprise, yeah," he said. "You’re so laser-focused. So focused on doing your tasks, doing your job. I guess you cannot really see what other people see. I’m super blessed to be able to do this each and every single day, and it’s been fun."