Angels Open Insane Arcade at Angel Stadium

Nelson Espinal

Apr 20, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; A general overall viewq of the Angel Stadium facade. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In partnership with Bandai Namco, the Los Angeles Angels have unveiled a Pac-Man-themed arcade featuring plenty of classic games for kids and adults to enjoy a bit of nostalgia.

The arcade was unveiled on Saturday during a full ribbon-cutting ceremony. It is located in the right field pavilion — specifically in section 240 — and has been named Level Up by Bandai Namco.

The area also features a complete wall of Gashapon vending machines filled with collectible miniatures. To use the machines, a purchase is necessary.

There will be several versions of Pac-Man games, but it will also feature an additional 30 other Bandai Namco video game classics like Dig Dug and Galaga.

The games are all free to play for fans of all ages .

"Our partnership with the Angels and being able to support our home MLB team has been one of the highlights of our move to Orange County," Koji Fujiwara, President & CEO, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., said in a statement announcing the arcade.

"For the past four years, it has been a thrill to bring our iconic entertainment brands into the stadium and find fun ways to connect with Angels fans. We hope the Level Up arcade brings fans and their families even more enjoyment on those memorable days at the ballpark."

Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

