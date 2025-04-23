Angels Open Insane Arcade at Angel Stadium
In partnership with Bandai Namco, the Los Angeles Angels have unveiled a Pac-Man-themed arcade featuring plenty of classic games for kids and adults to enjoy a bit of nostalgia.
The arcade was unveiled on Saturday during a full ribbon-cutting ceremony. It is located in the right field pavilion — specifically in section 240 — and has been named Level Up by Bandai Namco.
The area also features a complete wall of Gashapon vending machines filled with collectible miniatures. To use the machines, a purchase is necessary.
There will be several versions of Pac-Man games, but it will also feature an additional 30 other Bandai Namco video game classics like Dig Dug and Galaga.
The games are all free to play for fans of all ages .
"Our partnership with the Angels and being able to support our home MLB team has been one of the highlights of our move to Orange County," Koji Fujiwara, President & CEO, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., said in a statement announcing the arcade.
"For the past four years, it has been a thrill to bring our iconic entertainment brands into the stadium and find fun ways to connect with Angels fans. We hope the Level Up arcade brings fans and their families even more enjoyment on those memorable days at the ballpark."
