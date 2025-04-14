Angels Star Named 'Dark Horse' MVP Candidate in 2025
Despite being 33 years old as the season begins, a baseball analyst has tagged Mike Trout as a "dark horse" contender for the MVP award in 2025.
During a segment on MLB Central, MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa was asked to name a dark horse for the award, and Trout came top of mind.
"I think Mike Trout is going to have a monster year," DeRosa said on the MLB Network.
"I think he figured some things out that were causing him some pain and kind of maybe coming off his backside a little bit more."
"I think biomechanically he's adjusted his swing," he added.
DeRosa also mentioned that Mike Trout texted him, questioning who ranked him 39th on the top 100 list, implying that Trout is eager to prove people wrong about his position in the game of baseball.
Trout has gotten off to a hot start, racking up six home runs in only 14 games, though his average is well below his typical standard, sitting at a measly .212.
The odds-on favorite for MVP is Aaron Judge, who has won the award three times and is currently the reigning MVP.
Judge is likely to lead the AL in home runs this year and should be part of a playoff team that will receive plenty of national coverage.
Trout, if healthy, can still be very productive and could lead the Angels in a playoff charge as well.
If he stays healthy throughout the year, he should have a decent chance to add another MVP to his trophy cabinet.
The outfielder has already played half the number of games he did last season, during which he struggled with injuries.
Trout is well-acquainted with winning the American League MVP, having secured the award in 2014, 2016, and 2019.
There is a strong argument for Trout winning even more MVP awards, particularly given his historic Wins Above Replacement statistics and the overall production he consistently generates over the course of a season.
Trout's performances have generally been strong; the only factors that have held him back in the past are injuries and the team's overall performance.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.