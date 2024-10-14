Angels Owner Arte Moreno Says He's 'Committed' to Anaheim
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno stated that he is "committed" to the city of Anaheim in a conversation with Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. The Angels have tried to purchase Angel Stadium on multiple occasions, but have been unable to get a deal done to secure the rights to the stadium.
The deal came close to going through in 2022, before a scandal involving former mayor of Anaheim Harry Sidhu caused the deal to fall apart. Regardless, Moreno is not currently planning on moving the team.
Since the sale of Angel Stadium to the Angels was cancelled in 2022, the city of Anaheim has reached a $2.75 million sale with the Angels in July.
The Angels have a lease with Angel Stadium through the 2029 season, with options to extend this lease until 2038. The team has played at Angel Stadium since 1966, when the stadium first opened up. Angel Stadium is the fourth-oldest stadium in all of MLB, only younger than Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, and Dodger Stadium.
Despite the Angels' woes on the field — the Angels finished with a franchise worst 63-99 record in 2024 and have not made the playoffs in a decade — Angel Stadium ranks in the top half of MLB in attendance. The Angels finished 13th in MLB in attendance during the 2024 season, attracting a total of 2,577,597 fans to the stadium over the course of the year. The stadium averaged 31,822 fans per game.
Moreno not only remains committed to Anaheim, but to the Angels as well. Moreno previously considered selling the team seriously in 2022, but in a turn of events, decided to keep the team. Nearly two years later, Moreno appears focused on getting his team back to the postseason, and not any possibility of selling the franchise in the foreseeable future.
Moreno wants the Angels to compete for a spot in the postseason next year, but the team will have to make multiple improvements to field a competitive team.
