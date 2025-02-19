Angels Tried to Poach All-Star, World Series Pitcher From AL West Rival, Says Owner
The Los Angeles Angels did a fairly decent job adding starting pitchers to a depleted rotation this winter, but owner Arte Moreno revealed one name he unsuccessfully tried to add.
Moreno revealed Monday before the first full-squad workout that the Angels pursued several top free agents but couldn't reach a financial agreement. The only player he specifically named was right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who ultimately re-signed with the Texas Rangers.
Eovaldi was available on the free agent market after he declined his $20 million player option, which vested when he reached 300 innings combined across 2023 and '24.
The contract included an option as part of the two-year, $34 million deal he signed with the Rangers in December 2022. During that span, he posted a 3.72 ERA with 298 strikeouts across 314.2 regular-season innings.
Several teams were linked to Eovaldi but he chose to stay with the Rangers, on a three-year, $75 million deal.
Days before Eovaldi and Texas agreed on a deal, the Angels had signed left-hander Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million deal and Moreno truly didn't want to spend more money than he had to on the rotation.
According to Roster Resource, Moreno raised the Angels’ payroll from $176 million to $202 million, despite the team not landing any of the top free agents this offseason. He wasn't interested in spending any more.
“I was not interested in spending $200 million,” Moreno said. “We needed too many things to spend $200 million.”
The Angels lost 99 games last season and Kikuchi is expected to be the ace of the staff that is hoping to turn the team around in 2025.
Los Angeles also added veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
Kikuchi and Hendricks join a rotation that includes left-hander Tyler Anderson and right-handers José Soriano and Jack Kochanowicz. Other options include internal candidates Reid Detmers, Chase Silseth, Caden Dana, and Sam Aldegheri.
Even though Moreno didn't spend big money on a free agent, he is still looking forward to what this year's team can do on the field.
“I believe ’25 is going to be a fun year to watch these guys play, and some veterans,” Moreno said.
