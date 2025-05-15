Angels Pitcher Released From Hospital, Placed on Concussion Injured List
The Los Angeles Angels announced right-handed pitcher George Klassen is out of the hospital and is making strides in his improvement. Klassen is on the concussion injured list after taking a line drive to the head during a Double-A Rocket City game Sunday.
Klassen was at the Angels' big league camp this spring, and performed well, allowing one run in three innings with three strikeouts and no walks. The right-hander was eventually reassigned to minor league camp on March 8, but showed promise with a breakout performance in Arizona.
“It was awesome,” Klassen said this spring, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I did this last year with the Phillies, but didn't get a chance to throw in the game. But this one was awesome. You feel the energy. You’ve got all your teammates here. You’ve got everybody supporting you. It was a blast.”
Klassen is ranked as the Angels' No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old was one of two top prospects acquired in the trade that sent Carlos Estévez to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline.
The Angels have a reputation for promoting their top prospects quickly. Kyren Paris, Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel are the latest examples of rapid promotions to the big leagues.
Klassen is considered a prospect who is close to making his Major League debut, and could join the Halos rotation at some point in 2025. Klassen has a 4.97 ERA and 1.345 WHIP across seven starts this season with the Trash Pandas.
The Angels started the season 8-4, but have since gone 9-21. The drastic shift in wins and losses is an indication that change is needed; however, it appears the Angels plan on riding out another losing season.
