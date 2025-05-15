Padres Reliever Throws Shade at Angels After Blowing Lead

Here We Go Lugo😇✅

First: Jo Adell doubles & Rengifo scores.



Now: Matthew Lugo Home Run💥

103.6 MPH 21° 382 Feet📏



Matt Lugo homers (2) & Jo Adell scores. 89.6 MPH slider thrown by Estrada.



Angels 4 - Padres 2 Top 7th

Credit: Fanduel West