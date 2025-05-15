Padres Reliever Throws Shade at Angels After Blowing Lead
The Los Angeles Angels scored three runs in the seventh inning on Tuesday, taking the lead over the Padres, 4-2. This occurred when the Padres removed Dylan Cease from the game for a reliever.
Padres manager Mike Shildt made the call to bring in Jeremiah Estrada after Cease, relying on the typically rock-solid bullpen of the team to avoid overworking one of their best starters.
Estrada ended up surrendering a two-run home run to outfielder Matthew Lugo, who came into the game as a pinch hitter.
After the game, he was distraught that he had allowed a home run in that moment.
“It’s a hard game,” Estrada said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“You’re gonna have days I’ll face top lineups, and I throw those two exact pitches and get punchies. And then I face a team like this and this happens.”
Estrada calling the Angels "a team like this" likely refers to the poor start of the season that Los Angeles has had, placing them in the lower tier of baseball teams in terms of contenders, especially when compared to the Padres.
The Angels lost the game on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, bringing their record to 17-25, which is one of the worst in baseball. In contrast, the Padres stand at 27-15, making them one of the best teams in baseball as they compete in the tough National League West.
The Halos' offense has struggled for several weeks to maintain its offensive productivity.
Los Angeles' pitching staff has really struggled to keep the team in games, surrendering numerous runs and costing the team wins in the process, with several bullpen pitchers coming to games and being entrusted to close them out.
The Angels did manage to beat the Padres on Monday, showing that when everything clicks, they can be competitive with any team, as they were during the first run of games.
Ultimately, the difference between a great team and "a team like this" is the consistency throughout the season, which the Angels have lacked a quarter of the way through; though there is still a lot of baseball left in the year.
