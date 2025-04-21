Angels Pitcher Traded Away Right Before Opening Day Already DFA'd By New Team
The Los Angeles Angels traded left-hander Jose Suarez ahead of Opening Day. The Angels acquired right-hander Ian Anderson, who was once a No. 2 prospect, in return.
Less than a month later, the Atlanta Braves have designated Suarez for assignment in order to make room for right-hander Scott Blewett on the roster.
Suarez made three appearances for the Braves this season, producing a 3.45 ERA with five strikeouts across 7.1 innings pitched.
The left-hander was demoted by the Angels in 2024 after he struggled on the mound. He logged a 6.02 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks across 52.1 innings pitched. Suarez's ERA was even higher the season prior when he sported an 8.29 ERA.
Once Suarez returned to the big leagues in September 2024, manager Ron Washington noticed a difference with the left-hander.
“If (a demotion) never happened, it’s never a part of your mindset,” Washington said. “Now it happened to you, it puts you on alert. And you should be on alert. That’s for any player. He’s on alert now. Now he’s making certain that he’s the way he’s supposed to be.”
The numbers also showed Suarez had turned a corner, as he posted a 1.59 ERA in 17 innings the final month of the 2024 campaign.
This spring, Suarez arrived to camp 20 pounds lighter. The 27-year-old was determined to bounce back in 2025 after two consecutive disappointing seasons.
“This year is very important,” Suarez said. “I feel really good. I lost a lot of weight. I worked real hard because I want to pitch really well, better than last year. I want to be like ’21 and ’22.”
Suarez's arrival to Atlanta seemed to be a healthy change of scenery for the left-hander. However, now the Braves have seven days to find a trade partner for him or he will clear waivers and elect free agency.
