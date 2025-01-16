Angels Predicted to Land $174M All-Star Slugger in Shocking Move
Spring training is nearly a month away and there are several big names still available on the free-agent market. One of those names is first baseman Pete Alonso.
While all signs pointed toward a reunion with Alonso and the Mets, on Thursday, it appears that ship has finally sailed.
On Thursday, the Mets agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Jesse Winker. Andy Martino of SNY called that the team's "plan B," and said the team is now likely pivoting off Alonso.
"That deal, which is pending physical, signifies that the team has pivoted to an offseason plan that likely does not involve a deal to bring back Pete Alonso," Martino wrote.
"According to league sources, the Mets now expect that Alonso will sign elsewhere. The team genuinely likes Alonso as a person and player, and hoped to come to an agreement. But the sides have not come close on years and dollars."
The Athletic reported that the Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams showing interest in signing Alonso.
There is also another option and that could be the Los Angeles Angels, according to Noah Camras of Newsweek Sports.
"Angels owner Arte Moreno loves making big splashes in the lineup, and Alonso would be just that, Camras wrote.
"The four-time All-Star has 226 career home runs across his six-year career and has hit at least 34 home runs in every season of his career aside from the shortened 60-game campaign in 2020.
"Alonso would provide the exact power bat the Angels are looking for, and will take some pressure off Mike Trout as one of the only run producers in the Halos lineup."
In late December, reports surfaced that the Mets had extended a three-year, $90 million contract offer to Alonso. While his response wasn't made public, the fact that he remains a free agent suggests he declined the offer.
Now, even though Alonso's camp recently told the Mets he would accept a short-team offer, per former general manager Jim Duquette, it looks like Alonso will continue his career elsewhere.
"According to league sources, Pete Alonso's camp has offered the Mets a three-year deal with opt outs. This deal is only available to the Mets right now. No deal known to be close at the moment, and Alonso's agent Scott Boras declined comment," Duquette wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
"Of course, the financial portion of the deal is unknown at this point, but this would be good for both sides, similar to how Cody Bellinger's contract with the Cubs was finalized in late February of 2024. There's no need to wait that long with Pete," Duquette continued.
The New York Mets legend makes sense in Queens, but after they gave Juan Soto $765 million, it might have become more difficult to pay Alonso what he is worth.
Now, Alonso may need to look elsewhere for his next home, and the Angels could be a perfect landing spot.