Angels Predicted to Land Projected $200 Million Ace in Blockbuster Free Agent Deal
The Los Angeles Angels have been aggressive this offseason adding position players to pitchers, but MLB Network's Greg Amsinger predicts the Halos will land the best free agent pitcher available in Corbin Burnes.
Amsinger made predictions for several free agents. The baseball analyst predicts Juan Soto to go from the Bronx to Queens and land with the New York Mets. Alex Bregman will stay in Houston and Max Fried will join the San Diego Padres, per Amsinger.
Amsinger also believes international amateur free agent Roki Sasaki will join Soto in Queens. However, one of Amsinger's predictions is already incorrect as Blake Snell didn't land with the Minnesota Twins, but instead signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week.
Snell was the first of the top tier pitching class to sign with a team this winter. Last offseason, Snell wasn't signed to a team until early March, which likely had an influence on his early decision this year.
With Snell off the market, Burnes and Fried are the best starting pitchers remaining. Amsinger is making a bold prediction by choosing the Halos to sign Burnes, but it goes along with general manager Perry Minasian's comments earlier this year.
“We're definitely going to look at the free-agent market from a rotation standpoint and we’re looking at the trade market from a rotation standpoint,” Minasian said. “That's definitely an area where we can improve. We do like some of our internal options. I believe we’re in a better spot since I’ve been here, just with the depth we have and the young talent that’s been added over the last couple years.”
The Angels have already improved the rotation with the signing of Yusei Kikuchi, but could the organization take one step further in bolstering the pitching staff with an addition like Burnes?
In 2024, Burnes finished with a 2.92 ERA and a 15-9 record. Burnes punched 181 strikeouts donning a Baltimore Orioles uniform for the first time of his career.
Before a phenomenal one season stint with the Orioles, Burnes spent six seasons in Milwaukee where he posted a 3.26 ERA and won the NL Cy Young in 2021. The right-hander was also a three-time All-Star with the Brewers.
The addition of Burnes would certainly be the blockbuster deal Angels fans have been desperate for. The Halos have already done an impressive job this winter adding outfielder Jorge Soler, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, starter Kyle Hendricks, and infielder Kevin Newman.
However, Burnes would be the biggest catch of the winter. It remains to be said whether Angels owner Arte Moreno would be willing to spend big money for Burnes, a starting pitcher who will likely sign with the highest-bidder.
Now that Snell has signed with the Dodgers, front office executives have a better idea of what the market will be like for other highly-touted free agent pitchers.