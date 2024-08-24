Angels Promote Another Key Prospect Acquired at Trade Deadline
The Angels selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on Friday. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Mike Baumann was designated for assignment.
Baumann, 28, was traded to the Angels for cash at the trade deadline by the Giants, who designated him for assignment three days prior. Since moving to Anaheim, the reliever made 10 appearances with the Halos, logging a 6.75 ERA.
Across 9.1 innings, Baumann allowed 14 hits, eight runs, and two home runs. He tallied seven strikeouts and four walks, with batters averaging .341 against the Jacksonville alum.
In Baumann’s last two games in the major leagues, he threw for a combined 2.2 innings and allowed a total of four runs. On Thursday, he had his worst appearance since April 22 when he was on the Orioles. Baumann accrued a 5.24 ERA in his last game before being sent back to the minor leagues.
Replacing Baumann is Zeferjahn, who was called up to MLB for the first time in his professional career. The 26-year-old was drafted as the No. 107 pick in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Red Sox.
Zeferjahn began this season with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. He appeared in seven games, logging a 0.00 ERA. Not allowing any earned runs led to his promotion to the Worcester Red Sox in May, which was his first time playing in Triple-A in his career.
Following the promotion, Zeferjahn made 18 appearances with one start. Across 24.2 innings, he recorded a 5.47 ERA, tallying 31 strikeouts and 17 walks.
At the trade deadline, the Angels traded right-handed pitcher Luis García in exchange for Zeferjahn, shortstop Matthew Lugo, first baseman Niko Kavadas, and right-handed pitcher Yeferson Vargas. After the deal, Zeferjahn was assigned to the Salt Lake Bees, a team he would make just five appearances with before making his major league debut.
In his five appearances with the Salt Lake Bees, Zeferjahn logged a 2.35 ERA while allowing five hits and two runs. He struck out eight batters and walked only run in 7.2 innings.
Zeferjahn takes over Baumann's spot as the eighth pitcher in an Angels bullpen comprised of Matt Moore, Hunter Strickland, Ben Joyce, Roansy Contreras, Victor Mederos, Brock Burke, and José Quijada.
Zeferjahn did not pitch in the Angels' 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.