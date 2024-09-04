Angels' Reid Detmers Calls Time in Triple-A 'A Long Three Months'
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers started for the Angels Tuesday for the first time in three months. Detmers pitched six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 in a 6-2 loss.
Detmers originally began the season as part of the Angels' starting rotation, but was optioned to Triple-A after giving up five earned runs in 3.2 innings in an ugly start against the Seattle Mariners on June 1.
Detmers has toiled in the minor leagues for the majority of the summer, going 6-6 with a 5.54 ERA and 101 strikeouts 14 starts for Triple-A Salt Lake. While he was not consistently great, he gave up just three earned runs over his final three minor league games this season. The Angels then called Detmers back up, and he is happy to return to the team.
“I’m glad to be back," Detmers told Erica Weston of Bally Sports West. "It’s been a long three months, but it was all worth it. First couple innings, my legs were a little shaky. I wasn’t nervous, it was just a lot of adrenaline. I’m just happy to be back, be a part of this club, just help us win some games.”
Detmers did not only come back, but got to face one of MLB's best teams in his return in the Dodgers. For Detmers, starting against the Dodgers only added to the excitement.
“They’re a good club obviously. Make my first start against them, brings a little adrenaline and it definitely showed. It was a good outing. It was just fun. Probably the most fun I’ve had on the field in a long time.”
The 25-year-old put the Angels in a solid position through his start, keeping the score tied when he left the mound.
In the 10th inning, Angels reliever Roansy Contreras gave up four runs (three earned) in extra innings, giving the Dodgers the win.
Overall, Detmers is 3-6 on the season with a 5.87 ERA and 80 strikeouts. After posting a 9.49 ERA across five of his six final starts before heading to Triple-A, Detmers will look to continue off a solid start in his return to the big leagues.