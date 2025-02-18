Angels Removed Anthony Rendon's Locker From Spring Training Clubhouse
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon's locker was replaced in the team's new spring training clubhouse. Per The Athletic's Sam Blum, Jorge Soler moved into what was Rendon's previous spot.
More news: Angels' Reid Detmers Still Believes He Can Be Frontline Starter in MLB
Rendon is not expected to suit up for the Angels in 2025. After facing a setback in rehab this offseason, Rendon is set to undergo hip surgery. The recovery from the procedure is expected to take longer than six months, keeping him sidelined for the entire season.
“I don’t put timeframes on it, but it’s going to be a while until he’s back,” general manager Perry Minasian said, via The Athletic. “He just had some difficulty with his rehab over the last couple weeks. We had a couple different doctors take a look at it.”
By the conclusion of the 2025 season, Rendon will have played in less than 30 percent of the possible 880 games for the Angels, assuming he misses the whole season. Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels before the 2020 season. He is entering his final two years of the deal this season.
Though some injured players prefer to be around the team, Rendon evidently will not be spending time with his teammates during spring camp in Tempe, Ariz. Aside from Mike Trout, Rendon is the biggest name of the Angels franchise.
Unlike Trout who many of the young Halos look up to, Rendon has not exuded leadership throughout the five seasons he has spent with the team.
More news: Ron Washington Sets Major Goal for Angels Starting Pitcher This Year
MLB insider Alden Gonzalez believes this may be the end of Rendon's MLB career.
“Talking to people who know Anthony Rendon, the thought is he might just retire," Gonzalez said. "Hip surgery is a huge undertaking, he’s got only one year left on his contract after this season, I gotta think this is the end. I don’t think he plays another game with the Angels.”
Retirement would be a depressin, but fitting end to Rendon's tenure in Anaheim.
More news: Angels Shortstop Zach Neto Takes Huge Step In Recovery Process