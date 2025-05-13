Angels' Ron Washington Named Among Managers On the 'Hot Seat' as Struggles Continue
The Los Angeles Angels manager, Ron Washington, could be on the hot seat after the team has started with a poor 17-23 record, as both the offense and defense are struggling to perform.
Washington's deal with the Angels is set to expire at the season's end, meaning the pressure is on him to get the team rolling again.
In a piece on Bleacher Report, Zachary Rymer highlighted six managers who could be next to be fired. While Washington wasn't included in the main list, he received an honorable mention due to the pressure to perform this year.
"Working for Angels owner Arte Moreno isn't a comfortable gig, as Washington is the club's fifth manager just since 2018. He's also a lame duck skipper with a .396 winning percentage to show for his time in the dugout. That's not all his fault, but one can imagine him paying the price for it anyway," Rymer wrote.
The Angels' roster is not particularly impressive, lacking standout contributors or players who can offer any level of consistency.
It would be unfair to judge Washington solely based on wins and losses, given the lack of consistent production from the team.
However, this could ultimately decide whether he stays with the Angels or moves on elsewhere.
Former Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black was recently fired due to a poor record, despite the lack of talent on the team.
A more reasonable metric to judge Washington on would be how the team's younger players develop under his leadership.
The development of Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Ben Joyce, José Soriano, Reid Detmers, and Jo Adell must be the priority for the team's short-term and long-term viability.
