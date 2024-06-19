Angels' Ron Washington Opens Up About Why He Took Halos Job
When Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington was offered the team's managerial vacancy last offseason, he had to talk it over with his wife. She pleaded with him not to take it, according to USA Today.
Washington had a cushy job as the third base coach of the Atlanta Braves. So why would he go from one of Major League Baseball's best teams with World Series aspirations to one that hasn't reached the playoffs in years?
The opportunity was rare. Big league managerial vacancies don't often come around, and Washington couldn't pass this one up — even if those close to him thought he was crazy.
“People kept saying how bad the Angels are, and why would you want to go there?" Washington told USA Today while sipping a beer at the Angels’ team hotel in Phoenix. “Come on, it’s a big-league job. There are only 30 of these [expletives]. I waited 10 damn years to get back.
“I told everyone, I wasn’t going there because of what they’ve done in the past. I’m going there to create what they’re going to do in the future.
“I’m telling you, I’m going to turn this [expletive] around.
“I wouldn’t have taken this job if I didn’t believe I could make a difference."
Three months into his first season, the Angels have been hit by injuries and have one of the worst records in the league, but Washington told USA Today's Bob Nightengale he's sleeping well nonetheless. He cares about his players and spends extra time developing them as men and athletes. He also believes that he will be the one to get the Angels back to the postseason.
“I ain’t no damn failure," Washington says. “I’ve never been a failure in my damn life. I might be failing, but I ain’t no failure. There’s a difference."