Angels Rookie Pitcher Did Something For the First Time in Over 75 Years
In just his second career start, Los Angeles Angels rookie Sam Aldegheri became the first Italian-born pitcher in MLB to earn a win since 1949. On Friday, Aldegheri earned his first career win as the Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 5-1.
Aldegheri, who was born in Verona, Italy, allowed three hits and one earned run while walking three and striking out seven across six innings. He improved significantly off of his start the week prior, when he allowed six hits, seven runs (two earned), and one home run while walking two and striking out three. The Angels lost that game 9-5 to the Seattle Mariners.
Aldegheri is just the fifth Italian-born pitcher to debut in the major leagues, and the first since Marino Pieretti in 1950.
The 22-year-old only recently joined the Angels in July, when he was traded alongside George Klassen from the Philadelphia Phillies to Los Angeles in exchange for reliever Carlos Estevez.
Aldegheri has been part of the Phillies' minor league system since signing with the organization as an international free agent in 2019. He was only promoted to Double-A for the first time this season and was brought up to the majors before getting any experience at the Triple-A level.
Aldegheri began the 2024 season playing for the Phillies' High-A affiliation, where he went 6-5 with a 3.18 ERA and striking out 95 in 13 starts. He was promoted to Double-A but spent just two games on the Phillies' Double-A team before he was traded.
After getting traded to the Angels, Aldegheri started four games for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, where he was 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and striking out 25. While Aldegheri's numbers do not scream ready for a call-up or to skip Triple-A, the Angels opted to give multiple young pitchers experience at the end of a lost season.
Along with Aldegheri, the Angels gave Caden Dana his first start in the big leagues last week. Dana, who has also not played in Triple-A yet, gave up two earned runs while walking four and striking out four last Sunday over six innings. He will start again on Sunday.