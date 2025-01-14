Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Reveals Major Update to Anthony Santander Free Agency
For weeks, the Los Angeles Angels have been linked to free agent outfielder Anthony Santander. The latest update regarding the 44-home run slugger could be beneficial for the Halos in their pursuits of Santander.
Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Santander is now open to signing a short team deal this offseason. The outfielder was originally looking for a five-year, $100 million deal, according to multiple reports.
"At least two — right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander — are open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on their discussions," Rosenthal wrote.
Now that Santander is considering a short team deal, the Angels have more flexibility in their approach to signing him.
Santander, 30, had a a strong 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles where he slashed .235/.308/.506 with a career-high 44 home runs, 25 doubles, two triples, and 102 runs batted in across 665 plate appearances.
Santander has spent his entire eight-year MLB career with the Orioles and the team tried to keep him another season by extending a qualifying offer. Therefore, any team that signs Santander will do so at a cost, meaning the Angels would have to give up a draft pick to secure the outfielder.
The Toronto Blue Jays were reportedly the frontrunner in the Santander sweepstakes after the team offered the outfielder a four-year, $82 million contract. MLB insider Héctor Gómez reported the deal on New Years Day, but since then, there has been no word on any deal for Santander.
With no progress on any deal, it appears Santander has opened his mind on a potential contract. A short term deal provides a certain aspect of flexibility for both the team and player. The Angels, Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers are still in pursuit of Santander.
The Angels and Toronto were speculated to be the top contender for Santander.
Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press wrote: "The Tigers have interest in right fielder Anthony Santander, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are the frontrunners for his services."
General manager Perry Minasian said the team isn't finished adding talent this offseason, so there are still moves to be made in Anaheim.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings last month. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”