Angels Linked to Free Agent Pitcher, Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Signings
The Los Angeles Angels are actively seeking potential free agent additions this offseason.
However, it is important to note that signing a qualified free agent like right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta or outfielder Anthony Santander would cost the Angels a draft pick and $500,000 of their international signing bonus pool per qualified free agent.
If the Angels prefer to sign free agents who will not require draft-pick compensation, right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and outfielder Jurickson Profar would be good fits for the franchise.
Flaherty, who won his first World Series title this season with the Dodgers, is coming off his strongest season since 2019. He logged a 3.17 ERA while striking out 194 batters in 28 starts.
Throughout eight MLB seasons, Flaherty has maintained an ERA below 5.00 every year except his rookie season. The former first round draft pick would serve as a valuable depth piece for the Angels’ rotation alongside Yusei Kikuchi, Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks, José Soriano, and Reid Detmers.
The Los Angeles native was inconsistent for the Dodgers in the postseason, accruing a career-worst 7.36 postseason ERA. He would also be a more expensive option than a free agent like Pivetta.
However, Flaherty's success in the regular season along with the fact the he would not cost the Angels a future draft pick or money from their international signing bonus pool, may be enough for the Angels to target him.
Profar, who is coming off an impressive postseason run with the San Diego Padres, is also a smart option for the Angels.
The Willemstad, Curacao native earned the first All-Star and Silver Slugger selection of his career after slashing a career-high .280/.380/.459. Profar also notched career-highs in OPS (.839), home runs (24), RBIs (85), hits (158), and runs (94).
The Angels currently have Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and Jorge Soler filling the three outfield positions.
But, both Trout and Soler have experience as designated hitter, which could make space for Profar in the outfield. Additionally, Trout does not have a good track record with staying healthy for the entire season, which again, would open a spot for Profar.
Profar was primarily a left fielder for the Padres but has had experience at every position except catcher throughout his career. After left field, Profar has the most experience at second base and shortstop.
Although Profar and Flaherty are smart decisions long-term, Angels owner Arte Moreno may choose to gamble on a qualified free agent.