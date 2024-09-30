Angels Should Make Play For Recently Fired Farhan Zaidi
The Los Angeles Angels finished yet another season without sniffing the postseason. The 2024 season marked the 10th consecutive season where the Angels fell short of the postseason. It's been 10 years since they've made the postseason and 15 years since they've won a playoff game.
This last decade has not been fun for the Angels, and while they have made changes with the margin, it may be time to make an executive change. The San Francisco Giants did so on Monday when they fired the president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi. This change could bring a new wave of hope and potential for the Angels.
After seven years at the helm, the Giants decided to go in a different direction by hiring former Giant catcher and future Hall of Famer Buster Posey. His appointment has brought a wave of optimism to the Giants, although it just happened, and a similar figure could bring a new era of success to the Angels.
Posey is now in charge of the Giants, and Zaidi will search for a new job if one becomes available this year. Could that job be the Angels?
It should be.
The Angels have struggled in all facets, whether it is with on-field production or the front office. It's been a disaster for quite a while, and maybe a change to the president could be the first step.
For the last 16 years, John Carpino has been the team's president. He became the eighth president in the team's history and has nothing to show for it.
The Angels have been either fourth or fifth in their division seven times in the last ten years. Carpino isn't cutting it as the president, and a change in position could be what the Angels need.
Although Zaidi had little success as the Giants president, that could change with the Halos. All he needs is a front office that trusts him, which the Giants failed to do towards the end of his tenure.
Zaidi could have another shot at bringing that Dodger magic he experienced in his five-year stint there. He has a ton of experience in the first office. Prior to his Dodger stint, he spent a decade working up the ranks in the Oakland A's front office.
The Angels desperately need a fresh change in the front office, and Zaidi could be the man for the job. At the end of the day, it's up to Angels owner Arte Moreno.