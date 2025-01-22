Angels Sign 2-Time All-Star Shortstop in Surprise Free Agent Move
The Los Angeles Angels have made a surprise signing on Wednesday, adding two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson to a minor league deal, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Anderson is still just 31 years old, but is looking to revitalize his career that once was so promising. He'll look to do it with the Halos.
Anderson was an All-Star just two years ago, making back-to-back appearances in 2021 and 2022 while with the Chicago White Sox. Then, his career took a sudden downturn.
In 2023, Anderson slashed .245/.286/.296 with just one home run and an OPS of .582 in 123 games. Last year, with the Miami Marlins, Anderson slashed an even worse .214/.237/.226 with zero home runs and an OPS of .463 in 65 games.
