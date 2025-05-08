Halos Today

Angels Star Among Early-Season MVP Favorite, According to MLB Experts

Aaron Coloma

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) watches his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) watches his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Eleven-time All-Star Mike Trout was one of 30 American League players to receive a vote in MLB's first MVP poll of 2025.

On MLB.com, 46 experts cast ballots, choosing five players as favorites and ranking them from first to fifth. Trout leads the Angels with nine home runs despite his absence from the lineup for the last week due to injury.

The newly-appointed designated hitter landed on the 10-day injured list May 2 after experiencing a bone bruise on his surgically repaired left knee. A meniscus tear sidelined Trout in April for the entire 2024 season.

"No idea," said Angels GM Perry Minasian when asked when Trout would return. "Hopefully, it’s better sooner than later. Timeframe-wise, I have no clue. Until he can start running, that's probably a first threshold. We'll know more once he starts running.”

"It's not significant," added Angels manager Ron Washington.

Trout got off to a hot start to the season, homering in three straight games between April 2-5. He also recorded his first multi-homer game of the season in Tampa on April 10, and his second at home against San Francisco on April 19.

The Angels similarly started hot, sitting in first place as recently as April 12. Since then, however, they have lost 15 of 21, and have the worst run differential in the American League.

A career .297 hitter, Trout is having a down year among his averages, slashing .179/.264/.462 through 29 games this season. The Angels look forward to his return as a power boost to a team missing slug.

The three-time American League MVP did not receive any first place votes, as voters unanimously chose Aaron Judge, who leads all of baseball in hits (56), batting average (.400), on-base percentage (.491) and slugging percentage (.750).

