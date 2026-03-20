Why Jose Soriano is the Right Choice for Opening Day

Manager Kurt Suzuki named Jose Soriano as the Opening Day starter for the Angels. Getting the start for the first game is a tremendous honor in the pitching world and most fans and writers expected Yusei Kikuchi to get the nod. However, Suzuki threw a curve ball when announcing Soriano.

While Kikuchi is a solid choice given his long tenure as an MLB starter, Soriano is the right choice for a variety of reasons.

Jose Soriano has great numbers against Houston.

Not many Angels can say that, but Soriano can. He has struck out 22 Astros in 17.2 innings and has a career 1.04 ERA against them. Known for being better on the road than at home, Soriano has an even 1.00 ERA against Houston in Minute Maid Park.

Managers want their Opening Day starter to give their team the best possible chance to win. This is the first of 162 game but it is always better to start 1-0 than the other way around.

Jose Soriano has wicked stuff.

Feb 26, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) throws a pitch in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

By measure of Stuff+, Soriano has the best pitch arsenal in the Angels rotation. With an overall rating of 103, Soriano is rated as an above average MLB pitcher. However, he possesses an incredible power sinker that has reached 100 MPH this Spring and a nasty knuckle curveball that is nearly unhittable at times.

Pairing the raw stuff of Soriano with pitching guru Mike Maddux could produce magic this season. He's a guy who is picked to have a breakout season here On SI and other places.

He had his full arsenal on display in Houston last season. In looking at his underlying numbers, it is clear to see Soriano has the potential to be a true frontline pitcher.

He's throwing gas in the Cactus League.

As mentioned above, Soriano's velocity has been on full display this spring. His sinker is routinely landing in the 97+ MPH range and has hit 100 MPH on occassion. Not only is the sinker humming, it is landing in the zone for strikes.

When the sinker is working it generates both whiffs and a ton of ground balls. Hitters need to key on it because it gets to the plate so quickly. That makes the knuckle curve and breaking pitches even more effective.

Soriano's 7.27 ERA in the Cactus League is ugly but his development is far more important than his stats. If you do like Spring Training stats, consider his 10 strikeouts in 8.3 innings as the good sign.

Overall, given his track record against Houston and the way his sinker has looked against the Giants and others, Soriano is the right call to start on Opening Day.