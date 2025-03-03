Angels Star Outfielder Dealing With Knee Injury, Will Miss Some Time
The Los Angeles Angels' starting lineup has been hit with the injury bug.
Left fielder and leadoff batter Taylor Ward is experiencing some knee soreness and is listed as day-to-day.
Hopefully this won't sideline Ward for long because the Angels are counting on him to set the tone at the top of the lineup in 2025.
“I like hitting first, really, just because knowing what pitch you’re going to see first,” Ward said. “It’s a 99 percent chance it’s gonna be a fastball. So I like that part of it. I’m going to be swinging if it’s there, I’ll say that.”
After learning of Ward’s preference, Washington confirmed that the initial plan is to have him lead off this season. Ward filled the leadoff spot 42 times last year, posting a .278/.352/.500 slash line with nine home runs and 20 RBIs.
In contrast, he struggled as the No. 3 hitter, batting .211/.303/.364 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs over 90 games.
“We're gonna try to let him go hit leadoff,” Washington said. “He seemed to be comfortable there. He told you all he's comfortable there, and that's my signal.”
For Ward, he wants to remain healthy during the regular season and maintain his "A" swing which he found at the end of 2024.
“I think it’s just finding myself and really staying out of my own way,” Ward said. “I think me and (hitting coach) Johnny Washington have really built a good relationship. I think with him being here, he’s going to help me stay on my rails and help limit that dip. Help me stay focused on my daily stuff and everything I’ve been doing in the offseason, and continuing that through the rest of the year.”
Ward knows that the secret is out regarding the first pitch but he isn't worried.
“It’s fine, you can let them know,” Ward said. “I’ll be swinging at their first pitch.”
Despite this slight hiccup, Ward's position with the club is locked down. His name was mentioned as a potential trade throughout the past year. He is under club control through 2026 and said he is focusing only on what he can control.
