Angels Struggling Veterans 'May Never Pan Out' Says MLB Insider
The Los Angeles Angels currently have a record of 12-15 and a 0.4 percent chance of making it to the playoffs, according to Baseball Reference, largely due to the struggles of some key veterans.
During the offseason, the Angels acquired shortstop Tim Anderson, third baseman Yoan Moncada, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud, though all three additions have struggled early in the season.
According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, they could "never pan out," leaving the team lacking in depth and key contributors.
"In addition, some of their offseason veteran signings, such as infielders Tim Anderson and Yoán Moncada and catcher Travis d’Arnaud, have not produced and might never pan out," Bowden wrote in The Athletic.
The team, in its current construction, has a nice balance of veterans and young players. However, since the veterans are struggling to produce, the team is left relying on the inconsistent prospects.
Anderson and Moncada have both produced a WAR of zero, meaning they are simply performing at the level of a replacement player.
Travis d'Arnaud has performed poorly, with a -0.4 WAR, and has been a burden on the roster regarding production so far.
Anderson is slashing .176/.22/.196 with no home runs and three RBIs through 19 games, while Moncada has a slash line of .190/.370/.286 with no home runs and four RBIs in only eight games.
D'Arnaud is batting .152/.176/212 with no home runs and just one RBI across 11 games.
The Angels hope these three players become productive, potentially leading to a team streak.
Anderson and Moncada can both be power bats at their best and are still in their early 30s, which means they should still have a significant amount of baseball left in their careers.
