Angels Summon Notre Dame Product From Triple-A for MLB Debut: Reports
First baseman Niko Kavadas, a new addition to the Angels’ farm system, is expected to be promoted to the Angels’ active roster on Friday for the home series against the Braves. Recruiting analyst Matt Freeman reported the news via X, along with a video of a two-run home run Kavadas hit as a Notre Dame senior in Game 3 of the Starkville Super Regional in 2021.
After being drafted as the 316th overall pick in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB draft, the Boston Red Sox traded Kavadas to the Angels in exchange for right-handed pitcher Luis García at the trade deadline.
Kavadas was traded alongside shortstop Matthew Lugo and right-handed pitchers Ryan Zeferjahn and Yeferson Vargas. Kavadas is now ranked as the Angels No. 30 prospect, the second-highest prospect of the acquired quartet, behind No. 12 Lugo.
Kavadas was initially promoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on July 14, 2023. This season with the Red Sox affiliate, he slashed .281/.424/.551 and accumulated 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 145 total bases.
Across the few weeks Kavadas has played for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, the 25-year-old has appeared in 11 games, 10 as a first baseman and one as a designated hitter. Although he has logged a career-low slash line, Kavadas power behind the bat is contributing to his major league call-up.
“Kavadas has the ability to punish the baseball from the left side of the plate, with bat speed and strength emanating from his compact frame,” said Kavadas’ MLB prospect scouting report. “His swing decisions have regressed at the upper levels and it’s clear high strikeouts will always be a part of his game, something the Angels might be willing to live with if the power keeps showing up.”
The Notre Dame product has become known for his strength and power. In his senior season with the Fighting Irish, Kavadas led the program in slugging percentage (.767) and home runs (22).
Before the trade deadline, Kavadas was batting with a .270 isolated power and .551 slugging percentage, which were the highest since he was in High-A in 2022. Additionally, in every season he has reached the 100-game mark, Kavadas has recorded at least 20 home runs.
Kavadas is here for his bat. He started his collegiate career at third base, but his below-average throwing ability led to the change to first base. The consensus scouting reports anticipate Kavadas will serve as a designated hitter in the Major Leagues.