Angels Trade Luis Garcia to AL East Contender: Report

Return for Luis Garcia



Ryan Zeferjahn: 26 YO RHP in AAA FB 95-97 SL/CH/CB



Matthew Lugo: 23 YO OF in AAA tools are avg across board



Yeferson Vargas: 20 Yo RHP in low-A FB 94-95 T98 below avg SL



Niko Kavadas: 25 YO 1B in AAA 70 grade power, LHH platoon ability #Angels