Angels' Taylor Ward Calls Out Bowden Francis: 'Everything Was Hittable'
The Los Angeles Angels abstained from the embarrassment of being a no-hit team this season thanks to Taylor Ward's leadoff homer in the ninth inning.
The last time the Angels were no-hit was on Sept. 11, 1999, when the team faced Eric Milton of the Minnesota Twins on the mound. It is currently the longest active streak in the majors, which was almost broken by Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis.
Although Francis kept the Halos at bay for almost the entire game, Ward didn't think the Toronto right-hander's performance was noteworthy.
“I thought everything was hittable,” Ward told Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “Maybe to other guys he made better pitches. Other guys were talking about his split and that being on, but I didn’t think it was anything special.”
Ward has never been on a lineup where a no-hitter was thrown against the team he played for, so he was relieved to continue the notion with his homer on Saturday.
Logan O'Hoppe felt differently than his teammate about Francis' performance on the mound for the Blue Jays.
“He was in a groove all day,” O’Hoppe said. “It seemed like he was flowing from pitch one. I didn’t feel rushed in the box, but you just feel like he was comfortable and he was settling in. He made some really good pitches. The split was really good.”
Unfortunately, Ward's homer wasn't enough to avoid a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Halos have lost ten of their last 12 games. The club is currently 22 games under .500, a season-worst record.
Carson Fulmer allowed two runs through his six innings on the hill for the Halos. Angels manager Ron Washington was impressed by Fulmer's outing on Saturday.
“I thought that’s his best (start),” Washington said of Fulmer. “He was under control. He really knew what he wanted to do, and he executed his pitches with intent. And that’s the one thing we’ve been trying to get him to do.
“Other than the first inning, when they scored the two runs, he matched Francis’ zeros. And when you are facing a guy that’s pitching like that, that’s what you want to do. Match zeros. He did. He should be proud of his outing today.”
Fulmer has made eight starts for the Angels this season. Despite a fielding mistake in the first inning, Fulmer had a strong outing for the Halos.