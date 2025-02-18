Owner Arte Moreno Deflects Blame for Angels Struggles
For several years, Los Angeles Angels fans have begged longtime owner Arte Moreno to sell the team in an effort to spark change for an organization that has endured nine consecutive losing seasons.
Many Angels fans believe Moreno is the reason for the team's recent failures. During the Angels' first full-squad workout, Moreno acknowledged he was responsible.
“At the end of the day, it’s probably me,” Moreno said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “I can spend the money on (Mike) Trout, but I can’t go in and bat for him. I can spend money on a pitcher, but I can’t tell you how his health is going to be or whether he’s going to keep us in the game or are our guys going to hit?
“At the end of the day, is somebody going to come in here and spend $100 million more? Is it going to make a difference right now? They have to pick the right players and you’ve got to be healthy and they’ve got to play together.”
Although Moreno has owned the team since 2003, the last decade has unfolded into years of frustration for fans. Naturally, the Halos fanbase needs someone to blame and much of the fire has come down on Moreno.
Nevertheless, the Angels are trying to put on a united front as a new roster enters the 2025 season.
Ahead of Monday's workout, the team met two hours prior. Manager Ron Washington revealed several people spoke in the meeting, including Moreno, the front office, the coaching staff, and players.
“It was awesome,” Washington said. “Everybody in there had something to say, and it was quite educational. It was quite heartfelt. And now it’s time to get come out here and take care of business.”
Only time will tell if the Angels can turn things around in 2025, but prior to the additions of Yoan Moncada and Kenley Jansen, there was speculation the front office had not done enough to bolster the roster.
However, the arrival of Jansen and position change for Mike Trout may prove useful for the Angels.
The hope, as always, is things improve in Anaheim.
