Angels vs Cubs on July 7: How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Angels come into Sunday's game looking to take the series from the Chicago Cubs. Los Angeles shut down the Cubs offense on Saturday, winning the game by a score of 7-0. Tyler Anderson was great for the Halos, setting the team up for massive success. Los Angeles comes in with a record of 37-51, which has them slotted in fourth place within the American League West. As for the Cubs, they hold a record of 41-49, currently sitting in last place with the National League Central.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 11:20 a.m. PT
• Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +121 / Cubs -143
• Over/under: 9.5
Predictions
The Angels are putting right-hander José Soriano (4-6, 3.77 ERA) on the mound to see if he can help them take the series. Chicago is countering with Hayden Wesneski (2-5, 4.14 ERA) to get Chicago back to winning. Both teams have struggled this season but the Angels have been a little better of late. They grab the series win after the bats wake up once again today.
Angels 6, Cubs 4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
