What Angels GM Perry Minasian is Telling Us - Without Saying It

In walking around the team's training facility in Tempe what really stands out is just how young most of the Angels players are. Yes, there are still some veterans like Mike Trout and Yusei Kikuchi on the roster but for the most part the Angels are in the midst of a youth movement. The team is also concentrating far more on player development and international signings than in years past.

Young players, a lack of free agent signings, and an emphasisi on scouting and development is a recipe for a rebuild. Perhaps in the Angels case an actual build. Angels GM Perry Minasian is saying a lot about the young talent. He's not using the term "rebuild" but he is saying it.

When discussing the young core of Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, and others.

Earilr in camp Minasian spoke with reporters. When the topic ventured to the developing young core Perry spoke like a proud father.

"With the talent they have, I think the sky's the limit." Perry Minasian

Neto is a burgeoning star and O'Hoppe has shown flashes of elite talent. So far O'Hoppe is dominating in the Cactus League, leading the team in home runs while showing improvement in receiving behind the plate. The team would be wise to extend Neto while the cost is still reasonable.

On the pitching side, the Angels might actually be developing some quality starting pitching. Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers are homegrown. Grayson Rodriguez was brought over via trade and is under club control through the 2029 season.

Sep 10, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Angels are no longer asserting they will contend this season.

In each of the last several years the company line has been some varation of "compete." Either they planned to compete, intended to compete, or wanted to compete the front facing message was always "compete." Arte admitted the obvious when he said fans don't care about winning, but Perry is putting a rational spin on it.

"Does that happen this year? Does that happen next year? I don’t know. Everybody has different time frames… you’re going to go through some adversity." Perry Minasian

Those are the words of a general manager with a long term plan. Which is refreshing because for years the Angels have acted like a team with no direction. This still is not a full scale rebuild or the team would be moving valuable assets like Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano for more prospects.

But given the Angels new TV deal and overall revenues, it is safe to assume the Angels will be able to retain most of the talent they wish to retain. Payroll is set to fall off a cliff over the next couple of seasons as well, meaning the team is well set up to keep this core together and add pieces in the future.

For the first time in years, the Angels farm teams will be interesting to follow.

There's a very realistic possibility the infield for the Salt Lake City Bees will feature Kyren Paris at third, Denzer Guzman at shorstop, and Christian Moore at second base. Nelson Rada will be the center fielder. That's far more upside than the Angels have fielded at the AAA level in over a decade.

On the pitching side, Tyler Bremner, Walbert Urena, Samy Natera Jr., Chase Shores, Joel Hurtado, and more are worth following. There's no indication at which level they will be pitching but several could pitch their way to Anaheim this year or next.

The Angels are rebuilding. They won't say as much, but they have loaded up on young talent and opened up opportunities for guys like Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom to sink or swim. In the meantime they are amassing a talented group just below the Major League level that hopefully produces some talent.