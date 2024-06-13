Angels vs Diamondbacks: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More for Game 2
The Los Angeles Angels are set for a pivotal match-up against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, continuing their current six-game road stint. After a tough start to their road trip, the Angels are looking to rebound against Diamondbacks with José Soriano on the mound, going head-to-head with Arizona's Slade Cecconi.
Soriano has the highest average fastball velocity among Major League pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings pitched, clocking in at a blistering 98.9 MPH. He's backed up the radar-gun readings with strong performances this season, including allowing one or fewer earned runs in four of his past seven starts.
Here's what else you need to know about the Wednesday night matchup:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +130 / Diamondbacks -155
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
While Soriano will look to keep his momentum going, the Diamondbacks will give the ball to Slade Cecconi, who's looking to shave his ERA of 5.66. Cecconi has had troubles at home, which might create opportunities for the Angels' hitters. The Angels are missing two key players — Logan O'Hoppe (groin) and Taylor Ward (back) — and that could make the difference, as the Angels will need to pressure Cecconi early and often without two of their regulars.
More
• Kevin Pillar is batting an excellent .375 with 12 extra-base hits in his first 26 games with the Angels.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.