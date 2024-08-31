Angels vs Mariners: Angels Cut Veteran After 2 Games, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Angels will send Sam Aldegheri to the mound for his major league debut Friday against the Seattle Mariners. Here's how they will line up behind him:
In order to make room for Aldegheri and Caden Dana on the roster, the Angels designated Johnny Cueto for assignment. The veteran right-hander made just two starts after his promotion from Triple-A Salt Lake, going 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA.
The Angels also transferred José Marte to the 60-day injured list and placed right-hander Carson Fulmer on the 15-day injured list.
Here are all the storylines going into the series opener:
How to Watch
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
TV: Apple TV+
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +160/Mariners -192
Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Angels just ended a seven-game losing streak Thursday in Detroit, while Seattle is clawing for a playoff berth and could capitalize on the road-weary Angels. Aldegheri could put the pressure on the bats to keep pace if he stumbles early in the game. The Mariners' George Kirby, with a 9-10 record and a 3.48 ERA, aims to return to form after some recent shaky outings. Expect a high-scoring affair if Kirby's struggles continue.
More
• Aldegheri will become the fifth Italian-born pitcher and first since Cleveland’s Marino Pieretti in 1950, but each of the previous four Italian-born pitchers moved to the United States in their childhoods.
• Nolan Schanuel has reached base safely in 13 straight games, which is the fourth-longest active A.L. streak.
• Taylor Ward enters play with a nine-game hit streak, which is his longest since a nine game stretch from Sept. 14-23, 2022.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.