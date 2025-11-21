Taylor Ward Sent Message to Angels After Surprise Trade to Orioles

The Los Angeles Angels made their first big move of the offseason on Tuesday, trading left fielder Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles following his best MLB season to date.

Ward smashed his previous season highs in home runs and RBIs in 2025, hitting 36 dingers and recording 103 RBIs. He had never previously cleared 25 home runs and 75 RBIs in a season. His .475 slugging percentage also set a new career-high, and he batted above league average for the fifth season running.

More news: Angels Could Bring Back All-Star Reliever in Big Free Agent Move, Says Insider

Set to enter his final season of team control in 2026, Ward was a clear-cut candidate for trade this offseason. After the Halos shipped him out, Ward told The Athletic about the text he sent his teammates after receiving the news.

“Just telling them how much I cared about them. I’ll be rooting for them,” Ward said. “I wish nothing but the best for them all. And if anybody wants to chat, they can text me on the side.”

Ward began his MLB career with the Angels in 2018, and played eight seasons in Anaheim. He hit 113 home runs and drove in 345 RBIs during his time in the AL West. He has a career OPS+ of 111, placing him as an above league average hitter throughout his career.

More news: Grayson Rodriguez Health Update: Angels GM Reveals Status of Blockbuster Trade Acquisition

While saying goodbye to a fan favorite like Ward isn't easy for Angels fans, the Halos got a solid return from the Orioles in the trade.

The Orioles sent over Grayson Rodriguez in the one-for-one swap, and Rodriguez is under team control through the 2029 season. The right-hander has struggled with injury throughout his short career, and will look to make a comeback with the Angels as he comes back from Tommy John surgery.

Rodriguez last appeared in the majors in 2024, when he made 20 starts and posted a 3.86 ERA through 116.2 innings. He logged 130 strikeouts that season, averaging 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

More news: Angels Trade Taylor Ward to Orioles in Blockbuster Move, What Does it Mean for Halos?

The Angels got a great return for one of their homegrown players, and will hope their investment into Rodriguez pays off as they try to return to the postseason in 2026.

Latest Angels News

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.