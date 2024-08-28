Angels vs Tigers: Another Rain Delay, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
Wednesday's Angels-Tigers game, much like Tuesday's, has begun in a rain delay. An expected start time has yet to be announced.
The Angels are looking to snap a six-game losing streak behind starter Griffin Canning. Here's how they'll line up behind him if and when the game begins.
Here's what else you need to know about today's game:
How to Watch
Time: TBA
Location: Comerica Park, Detroit
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Tigers -162/Angels +136
Over/under: 9
Prediction
Griffin Canning is coming off his strongest performance of the season, in which he threw six shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Thursday in relief of an opener. Tigers starter Mason Englert (1-0, 5.95 ERA) has never faced the Angels before, making his expectations tough to gauge. Canning's up and down season, and Englert's lack of experience, could make this a high-scoring game.
More
• Canning holds a lifetime 2-1 record and a 3.81 ERA against the Tigers.
• Since June 17, the Angels' bullpen has registered a major league-leading 2.75 ERA, with relievers holding a tight 1.05 WHIP.
• Angels shortstop Zach Neto is one of four American League players with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 23 stolen bases this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.