Angels vs Tigers: Another Rain Delay, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss (21) and pitcher Griffin Canning (47) meet at the mound during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday's Angels-Tigers game, much like Tuesday's, has begun in a rain delay. An expected start time has yet to be announced.

The Angels are looking to snap a six-game losing streak behind starter Griffin Canning. Here's how they'll line up behind him if and when the game begins.

Here's what else you need to know about today's game:

How to Watch

Time: TBA

Location: Comerica Park, Detroit

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -162/Angels +136

Over/under: 9

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Griffin Canning is coming off his strongest performance of the season, in which he threw six shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Thursday in relief of an opener. Tigers starter Mason Englert (1-0, 5.95 ERA) has never faced the Angels before, making his expectations tough to gauge. Canning's up and down season, and Englert's lack of experience, could make this a high-scoring game.

More

• Canning holds a lifetime 2-1 record and a 3.81 ERA against the Tigers.

• Since June 17, the Angels' bullpen has registered a major league-leading 2.75 ERA, with relievers holding a tight 1.05 WHIP.

• Angels shortstop Zach Neto is one of four American League players with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 23 stolen bases this season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

