Angels vs Twins: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Finale

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss (21) and pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (64) celebrates after the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Angels will give the ball to rookie right-hander Jack Kochanowicz for the series finale in Minnesota on Wednesday, looking to win a series for just the second time in the last month.

Here's how they will line up in Minneapolis:

And here are all the storylines to know going into the rubber match:

How to Watch

Time: 4:10 p.m.

Location: Target Field, Minneapolis

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels +180/Twins -218

Over/Under: 9

Prediction

Kochanowicz (2-4, 4.89 ERA) has been reliable, allowing two earned runs or fewer in three of his last five starts. On the other side, Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36 ERA) will pitch for the Twins. Matthews has struggled recently, giving up 13 earned runs in his last two outings. Given the current form of both pitchers and the Angels' surprising effectiveness in the last ten games, the Angels have a chance to

• Over his last five starts, Kochanowicz has pitched to a 2.84 ERA with five consecutive quality starts — the first by an Angels pitcher since Shohei Ohtani's six straight in the 2021 season.

• Angels shortstop Zach Neto and injured outfielder Mike Trout are the only Angels to have a 20-20 (HR-SB) season before turning 24.

• Since his debut Aug. 25 in Toronto, Ryan Zeferjahn has worked 7.2 scoreless innings across four outings.

