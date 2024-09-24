Angels vs White Sox: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz to the mound in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
There's plenty at stake: for the Angels (63-93), winning at least two of the three games to avoid setting a record for the most single-season losses in franchise history. For the White Sox (36-120), sweeping the series to avoid setting a modern record for the most losses in a single season by any MLB team.
Here's how the Angels will line up behind Kochanowicz:
And here are all the storylines to know going into the series:
How to Watch
Time: 4:40 p.m.
Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels -110/White Sox -110
Over/Under: 8.5
Prediction
This matchup isn’t an easy call. Both starting pitchers, Jack Kochanowicz and Jonathan Cannon, have similar stats, but neither has been particularly dominant. Kochanowicz stands at 2-5 with a 4.56 ERA, while Cannon has a 4-10 record with a 4.61 ERA. Given the White Sox’s recent scoring struggles, if Cannon can maintain his form from recent games and get some support from his offense, the White Sox might have a slight edge as they look to avoid history.
More
• Kochanowicz is the eighth pitcher in Angels history with six or more quality starts within his first nine career MLB games and just the third to do so since 2000, joining John Lackey and Jered Weaver.
• Nolan Schanuel has hit safely in a career-high 13 straight games. He’s batting .370 (17-for-46) with three extra-base hits and nine RBIs during the streak.
• Schanuel leads American League rookies with 68 walks and 207 times on base this season. He also leads qualified rookies with a .346 OBP, is third with 130 hits and is tied for fourth with 13 home runs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.