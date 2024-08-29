Angels' Zach Neto Achieves Amazing Franchise First
For an optometrist, 20/20 signifies perfect vision. For the Angels, it represents a new franchise record.
In the top of the fifth inning of the Angels’ final game of the series against the Tigers, Angels’ Zach Neto hit a 400-foot two-run homer to put Los Angeles ahead of Detroit by three runs. The home run on Thursday helped the Angels break their seven-game losing streak.
Marking his 20th home run of the season, Neto became the first infielder in franchise history to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases within a single season. He is the eighth Angels player to have a 20/20 season, with Shohei Ohtani being the last Angel to reach the feat in 2021 and 2023. Neto is the third Angels player age 23 or younger to accomplish a 20/20 season alongside Mike Trout and Carney Lansford.
Neto’s 20th homer tied the Angels’ single-season record for home runs by a shortstop, which was held by Jim Fregosi in 1970. Fregosi and Neto are the only two shortstops to join the 20/20 club in Angels’ franchise history. With about a month remaining in the Angels’ season, Neto will likely break the team's single-season home run record by a shortstop.
The Angels acquired the young star from Campbell University in North Carolina as the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft. He jumped straight to the High-A minor-league division and was promoted to the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas after just seven games.
Neto was invited as a non-roster player to spring training last season. By April, the Angels selected Neto’s contract, and he made his major league debut on April 15, 2023. He has remained in the Major Leagues since his debut.
The 23-year-old has quickly skyrocketed into the Angels’ most valuable batter of the season. Neto leads the team in runs (58), hits (115), doubles (28), home runs (20), RBIs (66), batting average (.254), slugging percentage (.453), and OPS (.771).
In addition to his strength at the plate, Neto has spent more time in the field than any Angels player this season. He leads the team in innings played (1,122.1), ahead of first baseman Nolan Schanuel (1,013.1). Neto ranks second, behind Logan O’Hoppe, in his fielding runs above average.
In another disappointing season that failed to meet expectations, Neto has served as a glimmer of hope for the Angels. Neto has already established himself as one of the best Angels' batters in history and will likely continue to stamp his name into the franchise record books.