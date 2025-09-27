Angels' Zach Neto Has No Plans to Make Change Despite Tons of HBPs
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto is unwilling to change his approach at the plate, despite being hit with a good number of pitches this season.
Neto was hit by a pitch more than a month ago, injuring his left hand, and a swing against the Seattle Mariners on Sep. 11 re-aggravated the injury.
He has worn 14 pitches this season and another 16 pitches over the past two seasons. These incidents can lead to serious injuries for any player or, at the very least, increase the risk of injury.
The young shortstop is expected to miss the rest of the season, but he should be fully recovered and ready for spring training. He has two strains in his hand, but he is on track for a normal offseason.
“The hand is doing all right,” Neto said, according to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.
“It sucks the way it ended. But at this point, you gotta look at the good things I did this year. My main goal was to come back from my shoulder surgery healthy and play as many games as possible, which I felt like I did. And I had a pretty good year overall.”
Considering how his season ended, it would be reasonable to expect some changes to Neto's approach at the plate.
Neto, however, does not believe his injury merits any notable changes.
“If you're talking about backing up off the plate, absolutely not,” Neto added.
“I'm going to stay on the plate. I'm going to keep being the same gritty player I've always been since I first came up. When things come up where I have to change or make an adjustment, that's when I'll do it.”
At 24 years old, he is a pillar of the Halos franchise. Neto is hitting .319/.474/.793 on the year, racking up 5.1 bWAR and 26 home runs.
Shortstops are highly prized in MLB, especially because few can excel both at hitting and fielding. Neto provides a reliable glove and power at an infield spot.
The Angels need him on the field regularly and cannot afford to have him hit by pitches frequently. If his approach continues to attract pitches to his body, the organization may need to step in and enforce a change.
