Breakout Star Won’t Pitch Again For Angels in 2024
Los Angeles Angels reliever Ben Joyce is done with the season despite receiving clean MRI results.
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Joyce's imaging still shows inflammation but manager Ron Washington told him: “We’re not going to force him into action. He’s too big moving forward.”
Days ago, Joyce told Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com that he wasn't "concerned, just kind of inflammation right now and I’ve been dealing with it for a few days. It's improving. I just don't feel like I'm at the point where I'm ready to come in and pitch yet.”
The rookie reliever had a breakout season with the Halos posting a 2.08 ERA with 33 strikeouts and one homer allowed in 34.2 innings. Since adding a sinker to his arsenal in mid-June, he's posted a 0.83 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 32.2 innings.
Joyce has accomplished all of that while showcasing remarkable velocity, including a 105.5 mph fastball for a strikeout against Tommy Edman on Sept. 3. It was the hardest pitch of the season and the third-fastest ever recorded since pitch tracking began in 2008. Only Aroldis Chapman has thrown harder, with pitches reaching 105.8 mph in 2010 and 105.7 mph in 2016.
“I feel like I made a lot of strides this year,” Joyce said. “It was an up-and-down year in terms of how it started, and then I feel like I put together a pretty good stretch, and I'm pretty proud of how that went.”
Joyce’s high velocity raises concerns about his ability to stay healthy long-term. He dealt with ulnar neuritis last year but hasn’t had other injury problems. Joyce believes the injury is unrelated to his throwing speed.
“That's how I've thrown my whole career,” Joyce said. “I’m just continuing to build myself up. I trust that my body can handle it. It's just a part of the process right now.”
With Joyce sidelined, Washington said the Angels will go with a closer-by-committee approach. He also mentioned that he doesn't believe Joyce’s injury is related to his velocity, though the team has discussed the importance of mixing in his other pitches instead of relying solely on overpowering hitters with his four-seamer.
“It's hard to say that he throws too hard to stay healthy,” Washington said. “That's just wear and tear. And I don't know of any pitcher that hasn’t had a little inflammation here and there. That’s just the way he throws. But we are trying to control him on when to use his power. Because he has three other pitches, a changeup, a slider and a sinker.”
As the Angels begin thinking about next season, it wouldn't be a surprise if Joyce is named the closer in early spring 2025.